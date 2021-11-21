What Was Told To Former WWE Star About Why Vince McMahon Doesn’t Like Tag Team Wrestling

Former WWE star Charlie Haas did an interview with the It’s My Wrestling podcast and talked about World’s Greatest Tag Team partner Shelton Benjamin:

“He’s one of my best friends, we talk all the time, he’s the godfather to my daughter and you know, he’s getting paid. So, you know, he’s easy. He survived the cuts. I think in the future he’ll probably be an instructor or coach, especially with them signing all the amateur wrestlers like Gable Steveson, Steiners son, and there’s a couple others that they’ve signed who they may use shortly. So when they decide it’s time for him to retire he’ll coach, if he wants to. I’m happy for sure. I wish they would have ran with the Hurt Business and kept it going instead of breaking it up and then bringing it back. They had a lot of momentum. They really helped the company during the pandemic, so I was really happy to see him and Cedric back on TV. I just want the best for him because he deserves it. I would like to see him have a singles run. I’d love to see him get the World Championship, it would definitely be an extra feather in his cap and would definitely guide him towards the Hall of Fame.”

Haas also said the following regarding how Vince McMahon feels about tag team wrestling:

“Here’s what we were told towards the end when we split up – Vince doesn’t like tag team wrestling, he looks at it as an added expense, as paying for an extra guy on the road. Extra guy in the hotel room. He really doesn’t like it and he changed a lot of it over the years. When you’re talking about 2002 with the tag teams I think that was a great time. When I was a kid growing up in the 80s got to watch Arn and Tully, Rock n Roll Express, Midnight Express, The Fantastics, The Guerreros, The Dynamic Duo. Those tag teams meant something you know? If I’m forgetting anyone, I’m sorry. The tag teams meant something I felt when we were there too, but that’s all passion. I love the Tag Team stuff you know, I was a fan of it before I became one.”

