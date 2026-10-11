What Went Wrong With Tiffany Stratton’s Scary WWE Money In The Bank Ladder Spot

Tiffany Stratton emerged victorious in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match at WWE Money in the Bank 2026, but one dangerous moment during the contest has sparked concern and discussion.

During Saturday night’s premium live event in New Orleans, Stratton attempted a Swanton Bomb from the top of a ladder onto several competitors gathered below. However, the maneuver did not go as planned, as Stratton landed awkwardly and appeared to strike her head on the floor.

A referee immediately checked on Stratton following the impact, although she was ultimately able to continue competing and went on to capture the Women’s Money in the Bank briefcase.

Speaking about the incident, longtime wrestling analyst Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, who also has experience wrestling on the independent circuit, offered his assessment of what went wrong.

According to Alvarez, the positioning of the ladder and the direction of Stratton’s jump contributed to the dangerous landing. “They set the ladder up like this [sideways], and instead of jumping the direction of the legs so the ladder doesn’t move, she jumped off the side. That’s how Charly Manson (Mexican professional wrestler) almost killed himself. That’s how multiple people… cause you can’t jump off the side, because as soon as you jump, the ladder flies this way, and she just went straight down.”

Alvarez explained that jumping from the side of the ladder caused it to shift unexpectedly, preventing Stratton from traveling outward toward the wrestlers positioned to catch her.

He also referenced Mexican wrestler Charly Manson while discussing the risks associated with similar ladder spots.

“No one could have caught her because they were expecting her to go out, but you can’t go out when you jump off that side. She in the post-show pretty much admitted, ‘I’m still not good.’”

Despite the frightening landing, Stratton recovered sufficiently to finish the match and secure her second Women’s Money in the Bank victory, having previously won the briefcase in 2024.

Alvarez’s comments have raised questions about the execution of the maneuver and the risks involved in high-impact ladder match spots.

As of this writing, there has been no confirmed medical diagnosis or official WWE announcement indicating whether Stratton sustained an injury during the incident.

Stratton’s victory guarantees her a future Women’s Championship opportunity whenever she chooses to cash in her Money in the Bank contract.