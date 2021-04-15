What WWE Currently Has Planned For WrestleMania 38’s Format

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com recently noted that the current plan is for Wrestlemania 38 to go back to being a single night event although things could always change. Twitter account @WrestleVotes confirmed Meltzer’s report:

Now that the weekend is behind us, nearly everyone I’ve spoke to regarding WrestleMania had positive things to say. Aside from the weather, everything went smooth. The 2 day event was viewed as a success, but plans still remain for 1 single night next year in Dallas. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 15, 2021

Prior to Wrestlemania 37, Stephanie McMahon commented on the matter in an interview with TVInsider.com…

“We want to maximize the value. The two nights are unique to the times [pandemic]. We have plans to go back to one night for future Wrestlemania events, but of course we will see what happens this year.”

Wrestlemania 38 is scheduled for April 3rd, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas while Wrestlemania 39 is scheduled for April 2nd, 2023 in Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium.

For what it’s worth, the commercial for Wrestlemania 38 that aired at Wrestlemania 37 only said “April 2022” and did not include an actual date: