What WWE Expects To Gain From Raw’s Relocation To Netflix In 2025

TKO President Mark Shapiro discussed WWE RAW’s 2025 move to Netflix during the company’s quarterly financials call.

“Don’t underestimate the Netflix play. In the sense that, the Netflix deal for WWE is all about discovery. New audiences, new viewership, casual viewers. You’re going to go to that front page and WWE is going to be right there being promoted and marketed. That’s a whole new audience for us. The folks who are already fans of WWE, they will follow. It will be an appointment. Netflix will serve to be a real discovery platform with us. Specifically, that will help us when it comes to site fees and sponsorship.”

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel also said the following about WWE and Netflix…

“As we build towards the launch of WWE’s partnership with Netflix, and with the record-breaking NBA media rights deals signaling powerful secular tailwinds ahead of our rights renewals, our conviction in TKO’s potential for long-term growth and value creation is as strong as ever.”