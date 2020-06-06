What WWE Had Planned For Jinder Mahal Prior To His Recent Injury

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jinder Mahal suffered a knee injury and is out action for the time being. Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk.com noted the following regarding what WWE had planned for Mahal:

“Our sources have told us that Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman had big plans for Jinder Mahal on his brand, and there were plans to have him feud with former stablemate Drew McIntyre.”

Mahal was reportedly not scheduled to have a long feud with McIntyre but would have gotten a strong push and a WWE Title match at some point.

The belief is that Dominik Dijakovic is being called up to RAW to help fill the void left by Mahal’s injury and AJ Styles being moved to Smackdown.