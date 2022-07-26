What WWE Had Planned for Mr. Kennedy’s Money in the Bank Cash-In

Former WWE star Ken Anderson (Mr. Kennedy) spoke on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, he talked about what had been planned for him as the Money in the Bank briefcase holder in 2007:

“I only had it a month and a half, two months maybe, and they came to me. I was riding with Matt Hardy. We had left the building early, which was unlike us. We usually stayed until the very end. For whatever reason, we left early, and I got a call from Michael Hayes. He says, ‘Where are you guys? I need you to come back. Vince needs to talk to you in his office.’”

“I remember Batista coming out of Vince’s office, and we passed each other in the hall and just came up to me and gave me a big hug, and he’s like, ‘You deserve it, bro.’ And I played stupid, ‘What do you mean? What do you mean?’ He laid out the scenario basically and he’s like, ‘You’re going to cash in your briefcase, we’re going to have a new champion.’ And I remember him telling me that they were high on Batista at the time; that was their guy. They felt like Batista needed to chase for a while, and they said, ‘When we feel the time is right, we’re going to put it on Batista, but we don’t know how long that could be. I could be like a month, or five months, or six months, or whatever.’ I remember I just said, ‘Look, I appreciate you guys saying that, but this is business and I’ll do what’s necessary.’”

Anderson talked about having to relinquish the title due to injury:

“I remember Hornswoggle drove me to the emergency room in Erie, Pennsylvania. ‘We’re going to take you to Penn State. Edge is going to challenge you for the briefcase, and then he’s going to go on and do what you’re supposed to do tomorrow night.’ ‘Okay,’” Anderson recalls responding. “And I remember thinking at the time, ‘I’ve got a year to cash this thing in. Isn’t there some other way you can get it off him?’ But I didn’t say it. I sort of regret not saying it now.”

“I gave up the briefcase. The next day, I flew to Dr. Andrews’ table, and he’s feeling my triceps, and he’s like, ‘That’s not a tear.’”

You can watch the complete interview below: