What WWE Has Said To Talents/Staff Regarding Coronavirus

John Pollock of PostWrestling.com noted the following regarding WWE stars not being obligated to appear at events during the Coronavirus outbreak:

“Multiple people at the WWE Performance Center on Friday spoke with us stating the message conveyed was that anyone that was uncomfortable could leave without any repercussions.”

As another precautionary measure, WWE is having office staff work at home if possible. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted the following:

“PWInsider.com has been told by numerous WWE sources that the company sent out an email to all employees today advising them that if they have the capability to do so, they should be working remotely from home if they can for the foreseeable future in order to help combat the coronavirus outbreak.”