What WWE Is Possibly Planning For Eva Marie and Jinder Mahal

Eva Marie and Jinder Mahal are two WWE RAW superstars that are receiving post-Wrestlemania 37 pushes.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com commented on Marie’s character direction:

“The idea is she’s a supermodel who’s worked hard to become a supermodel and somehow yeah the idea is she’s a celebrity who wants to help other people. So she is a babyface, it is weird.”

Regarding Mahal’s return to RAW, WrestlingNews.co wrote that “we’re told that Mahal is slated to get a big push and the idea is to build him up for his eventual feud with Drew McIntyre in the summer months.”

(quote courtesy of WrestleTalk.com)