What WWE Originally Had Planned For The ‘Cleopatra Egg’ Segments

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was revealed that Austin Theory was the person that stole Vince McMahon’s “Cleopatra Egg” at the Survivor Series PPV.

WWE was said to have been Fightful Select obtained information regarding what was originally planned…

“The original idea was ‘much worse with the stakes much lower,’ with one of the pitches including some sort of integration with the WWE 24/7 Title. We’ve heard specifically that teams associated with The Rock and/or Red Notice said that wouldn’t suffice.”

Since WWE was being paid a significant amount of money for the advertising, plans ended up being changed. It was noted that Vince’s TV character was involved in the storyline as a way to highlight the importance of the segment.

IGN.com reported that Red Notice is on track to become the most-watched Netflix film in the history of the streaming service.