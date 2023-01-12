What WWE Paid Shane McMahon in 2022 and Reason For WWE Board Members Resigning

According to a new WWE SEC filing made on Wednesday, Shane McMahon earned $828,000 from the company in 2022 for his services as an independent contractor performer.

“In 2022, Shane McMahon was retained as an independent contractor performer by the Company and received an aggregate of approximately $828,000 in connection with such services,” the filing stated.

Shane was ranked #28 in the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble Match. Brock Lesnar eliminated him as the 28th elimination after just over 5 minutes in the match. McMahon was able to eliminate Kevin Owens during the match. Shane had not appeared on WWE TV since losing the Steel Cage match to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 37 in 2021.

Shane received some backstage heat from wrestlers and his father while working as a producer for the Men’s Rumble as there was a feeling that Shane tried to make the match about himself, which led to WWE scrapping significant plans they had for Shane heading into WrestleMania 38 Season. Shane’s abrupt departure in early 2022 was fraught with controversy.

The new SEC filing also included information on the departures from the WWE Board of Directors that occurred last week.

We previously discussed how Man Jit Singh and Ignace Lahoud left the WWE Board of Directors after new WWE Chairman Vince McMahon returned to the Board. The resignations were significant because Singh was the lead investigator in the Board’s Special Committee investigation into Vince’s allegations made earlier in 2022. According to today’s SEC filing, Singh and Lahoud resigned for the following reasons:

“While Messrs. Lahoud and Singh agreed with the Board’s decision to explore the Company’s strategic alternatives, they did not agree with Mr. McMahon’s return at this time,” the filing stated.

Singh served as the company’s lead independent director, chaired the Compensation & Human Capital Committee, and was a member of the Governance & Nominating Committee. Lahoud served on the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors.

McMahon replaced Alan Wexler, Jeffrey Speed, and JoEllen Lyons Dillon with former WWE Co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson. According to the SEC filing, these Board members were replaced without cause. According to the filing, WWE expects the Board to be “comprised of a majority of independent directors” by January 30.

Vince, Barrios, Wilson, WWE CEO Nick Khan, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, Steve Koonin, Michelle McKenna, and Steve Pamon currently serve on the WWE Board of Directors.