What WWE Possibly Had Planned For Jason Jordan

During an appearance on the Table Talk with D’Von and Mo podcast, Kurt Angle discussed what WWE had planned for Jason Jordan prior to Jordan suffering a neck injury:

“They had plans for me to wrestle Jason, but that would’ve been a one off. I don’t think I would’ve been wrestling constantly just because of that. I just think the WWE wanted to protect me, and I completely get it and I don’t blame them for it. I am just happy I came back and was able to retire where I started, that’s all I wanted to do.”

“What I believe is that Jason was probably going to continue on being my son, he was going to start being a pain in the ass to me, I probably would’ve hired him on as my assistant GM, he would’ve started making decisions for me and it would’ve caused a lot of animosity and then him and I would’ve wrestled at WrestleMania instead of Baron Corbin. Obviously they picked Baron. No matter what you think about him, he’s a great in ring worker, his promo skills have gotten a lot better, he’s a big kid great athlete and what I believe, he replaced Jason.”