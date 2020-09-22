What WWE Possibly Has Planned For Rey Mysterio Storyline

As seen on this week’s WWE RAW, there was an angle where Seth Rollins indicated that Rey Mysterio was not the father of his daughter Aalyah. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com discussed how it appears that Aalyah will be the one to turn heel against the family:

“They’re trying to do something obviously to set up Aalyah to be the one who turns on the family. This is the start of it, but she’s going to have to carry this, but we’ll see. That’s asking a lot for someone who hasn’t been in the business because her role is gonna be as an actress and not as a wrestler.”