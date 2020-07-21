What WWE Reportedly Had Planned For Natalya

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE producer TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) had a fever when he showed up for Covid-19 testing on June 25th. While both him and his wife Natalya were said to have tested negative twice, Natayla was sent home as a precautionary measure but has yet to return.

It appears that there were plans for Natalya to get a push against Asuka with Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noting the following:

“The idea as of yesterday was for Kairi Sane to be injured and the person who injures her — who by TV tonight looks to be Shayna Baszler and Baszler was brought back as a back-up to injure Kairi Sane and it looks like she’s going to be the back-up because Natalya was originally scripted in that role, but she’s been kept off. As far as I know Natalya does not have COVID, but she’s been off for weeks.”