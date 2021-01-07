What WWE Wanted Renee Young To Do When She First Signed

During her recent Oral Sessions podcast, Renee Paquette (Renee Young) talked about her signing with WWE:

“So I would just like to go on the record and say that I do not have a Canadian accent. I worked very hard to develop this non-regional dialect. When I first signed to WWE, they made me take classes to get rid of my Canadian accent, which I’m honestly, I’m sure it was more than it is now but it was like very faint, if any and I had to go into Manhattan once a week and sit with this woman and she would give me words. I’d have to read during the week to make sure I didn’t like mispronounce vowels or some sh*t.”

(quote courtesy of PostWrestling.com)