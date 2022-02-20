What WWE Was Said To Be ‘Seriously Considering’ Prior To Ronda Rousey’s Return

Ronda Rousey is currently scheduled to challenge Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown women’s title at WWE Wrestlemania 38. According to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.com, WWE initially had a different idea for the women’s main event:

“I have been told that in Novmeber/early December, a four-way match between WWE’s Four Horsewomen was seriously considered for the main event of Wrestlemania night one. However, plans changed when Ronda Rousey became available.”

The horsewomen consist of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Bayley. As previously noted, Bayley is currently expected to return from injury in March.

Dangoor added that WWE became aware of Rousey being available for Wrestlemania 38 around December and ideas started to be pitched around that time. Even though the four-way isn’t happening at Wrestlemania, the belief is that WWE is looking to do the match at some point.