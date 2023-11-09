What You Didn’t See On AEW Dynamite This Week

In addition to the matches that aired live on AEW Dynamite and those taped for this week’s Ring Of Honor, other bouts took place at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon on Wednesday night.

Featured below, courtesy of Billy Krotchsen and PWInsider.com, are complete AEW Dynamite dark match results from this week’s show.

* Bobby Cruise was in as a ring announcer.

* Nick Wayne defeated Carl Randers with a Perfectplex.

* Powerhouse Hobbs pinned Peter Avalon with a slam.

* The Butcher & The Blade defeated Colt Cabana & Brandon Cutler after a powerbomb/neckbreaker combination on Cutler.