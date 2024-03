Before Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the company taped WWE Speed, featuring two matches. WWE also held two dark matches immediately following SmackDown.

Here are the results from last Friday’s WWE Speed and dark matches:

WWE Speed:

– Cedric Alexander defeated Odyssey Jones.

– Tyler Bate defeated Angel.

Post-SmackDown Dark Matches:

– Kofi Kingston defeated “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio.

– WWE Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER defeated “Main Event” Jey Uso.