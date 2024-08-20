What You Didn’t See With Randy Orton After This Week’s WWE Raw Went Off The Air

A brawl between World Heavyweight Champion GUTNHER and Randy Orton marked the end of this week’s episode of WWE RAW.
After the show, Orton go the best out of GUTNHER and then held the belt. WWE posted footage of what transpired on social media.
Orton will face Gunther for the title in the 2024 Bash in Berlin PLE.
EXCLUSIVE: After #WWERaw went off the air, @RandyOrton gave @Gunther_AUT a good look at what could happen at #WWEBash in Berlin.
Can The Viper finally become a 15x World Champion? 👀🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/KN17QrrDCL
