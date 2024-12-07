What’s Missing For Cody Rhodes?

Since his return to WWE in 2022, Cody Rhodes has been the company’s top babyface, rising from a torn pec injury to back-to-back Royal Rumble victories to finally winning the WWE Title. But as we approach the next chapter of his journey, something feels off. The ‘Finish the Story’ momentum that was so strong leading into WrestleMania 40 has suddenly plateaued.

This is a common trend when stars hit the top. They’re the dogs that finally caught the mailman. What now? Rollins, McIntyre, and even early Roman Reigns are all prime examples. The hunt was gone, and their purpose seemed to be gone.

I can’t find Cody’s purpose now. For years, his purpose was to finish the story and finally the main event, WrestleMania. He reached it, but now what?

We started pretty well with a nice AJ Styles feud. They are two great workers and have a good storyline. But then… Logan Paul? Okay, but why? The matches could be great, but Logan was already U.S Champ. There is no reason other than the next guy in line who cut to the front. Right after the match ended, the story was gone. Okay, let’s do something original next! Something that hasn’t been done – NO, NOT SOLO SIKOA AGAIN! Gunther in a one-off match? What’s the purpose? The strangest start of a storyline had to be the beginning of his first match with Kevin Owens.

Cody looks extremely naive.

Why would you force a championship match down KO’s throat? Sure, you can pick your opponents, but the fact Owens denied it and Cody INSISTED made him look dumb. Did you forget the man Owens turns into when hunting for the world title? Did you forget the hell Roman Reigns put him through and chose to help him? Does he not notice the pool of drool emptying from Randy Orton’s mouth as he eyes the WWE title around his shoulder? Is he forgetting the position he’s in? Not realizing what it’s like to be at the top of the company and realizing he is enemy number one to everyone can be a great way to lean into this. He flew too close to the sun.

What Cody needs is to lose his WWE Title.

What happens when you let your guard down? What happens when you get cocky and forget you’re swimming in shark-infested waters? You get eaten. You unleash a monster heel in Kevin Owens that has been hiding in plain sight. Cody doesn’t look smart when forcing Kevin Owens, one of the most vicious prizefighters in the business, into a match at Bash In Berlin. He needs to lose everything he worked for by a vicious fashion. He needs to realize the consequences of his lack of awareness. Kevin Owens should 100% defeat him at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Viciously. Package Piledriver, Apron Powerbomb. He flew too close to the sun.

Turning Cody heel is not needed. Yet. WWE should be pressing down hard on the babyface Cody Rhodes money-making machine right now. But for Cody to have a proper reign, he needs to look smarter.

Cody did this, and Cody is responsible for his actions. Let Owens hold it till the Royal Rumble, or perhaps the Elimination Chamber, to where he finally smartens up and eventually wins it back, but comes face to face with The Viper with his fangs open. But now through this new feud, Cody is smarter, he’s more aware. Instead of losing the title right away, he knows what he needs to do. He can hold onto it longer and have a more vigorous reign, coming face to face with actual threats to his title. Now that he has lost the title, he realizes everyone is a threat.

There are no friends at the top.

What’s missing from Cody Rhodes?

A fall from grace.