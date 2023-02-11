What’s Right and Wrong With WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

I am quite the fan of the Elimination Chamber matches, just not the Elimination Chamber event. If we’re lucky, we usually see two matches each year on the premium live event that consist of the Elimination Chamber. Always a stop-gap event, as it’s wedged between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, for me, the two most significant events throughout a wrestling calendar year, bar Wrestle Kingdom. (If you haven’t, watch Will Osprey vs. Kenny Omega for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship, unreal!)

What’s right this year

1 – Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn

This entire storyline has been smashed out of the park and then some. The Bloodline work has been done perfectly by every one of those superstars, and this event will be yet another stepping stone for it to continue into WrestleMania. I don’t believe this will be the end of the Zayn, KO, and the Bloodline story, but this will be where the path becomes clearer on who has who’s back. This will go on last at the event again, and a segment to close the show! I’m ready for more of this weekly hit TV show!

2 – Women’s #1 Contender Elimination Chamber Match

I’m more interested in this one due to Nikki Cross & Raquel Rodriguez. It’s nice to see these two getting a push with the top women stars and the rejuvenation of Nikki Cross under Triple H again. This match shows us who will take on Bianca Belair at WrestleMania for the RAW Women’s Championship. I’m overly confident this will be Auska, fresh off of a new look and still one of the best wrestlers in this promotion who deserves a WrestleMania moment. Especially after that appalling booking back at WrestleMania 34, where she had her 914-day undefeated streak taken by the Queen, Charlotte Flair. Triple H has repackaged Auska, and she’s heading straight to the top again. That’s not a prediction; that’s a spoiler.

3 – US Elimination Chamber Match

This has all the makings to be the best match of the entire event. Surprised they weren’t going to put Lashley in this match due to his feud with Brock Lesnar being far from over, and this could have led to yet another interference to set up their rubber match at WrestleMania! Austin will somehow walk out of this one as the winner and cash his ticket to a match at the grandest stage of them all, with my bet being John Cena. It’s too soon to throw a title onto a Johnny Gargano who’s had a very poor re-booking since returning. A new and fresh Bronson Reed on the main roster is too early to carry the weight of the US title especially going into Mania. Leaving Seth Rollins. Yes, capable, and yes, it’s doable. Will it happen? I don’t think so. After the elimination at the Rumble and the teases recently with a match against Logan Paul, I’m expecting him to fall short on his quest for the US title so he can make that match a possibility and give Logan Paul the win a WrestleMania.

What is wrong this year

1 – Roman’s Titles

Now hear me out as I did mention this partly as also being right to be taking place on this card. I’m all for this storyline and behind Sami; he’s absolutely nailed the role, and the hype is there for him. People can’t honestly believe he could win the Universal Championship, right? To me, this feels as if there will be a story-building match for both sides. Both Uso’s have tension now due to Jey’s walkout at the Rumble and the no-show on Smackdown. Kevin Owens has been involved for a long time now, and after Sami stepping in, Owens will return the favor. This should set up a tag match for the Championships at Mania against the Usos. So my issue with it being wrong, is why are both Championships on Roman still? You’re missing another championship match here and at every premium live event. I completely understand they’ve made Roman to be this unstoppable, unbeatable world champ. So why can’t he pull double duty? Defend both titles, or merge them into one physical Championship. This is taking away yet another match that could be taking place inside the Chamber. Strip him of one or have him defend both; this would work at WrestleMania due to their being two nights, it’s possible, but it’s highly unlikely to take place.

2 – Not enough Chamber matches

So far, we have two announced Elimination Chambers matches; one is for the US Championship, and the other is a No1 Contenders match. Now, we have two Women’s Championships, but neither of these is being defended at this moment in time on the card. We also have three (Technically four) Men’s Championships, and only one is being defended inside the Chamber. We could have so many more matches. When Triple H took over, he first made sure the Extreme Rules PLE consisted of different match types. Not how good old Vince used to book it where there would be one or two No DQ matches or a TLC match, and that would be it out of about six matches, yet we will make the entire premium live event about Extreme Rules. Same issue here. Triple H stated the other month that they had stopped the Hell in a Cell PLE as it should be seen as a curtain closer on a feud. Yes! Completely agree; you don’t need an entire premium live event named after a match gimmick, especially if it’s being used once! So why have we only got two Elimination Chamber matches so far? Just change the event name. Let’s go back to No Way Out?

3 – The gap between PLE’s

As much as I love watching wrestling and watching premium live events every month as that is how it usually works out. Why has this PLE been brought so closely to the Royal Rumble? There doesn’t seem to be much time to create these matches or start the storylines for them after the Rumble. We’ll have a much longer period after the Elimination Chamber PLE until WrestleMania, with no premium live event in March. Nooooo! I have always seen the Elimination Chamber or the old Fast Lane PLE as a stop-gap. It’s extremely rare for titles to swap hands this close to WrestleMania, so it is usually easy to bet on who’s going to win. We then have five to six weeks worth of build on Raw and Smackdown for WrestleMania, I’m not entirely convinced I want to see a long build to some of the predicted matches, for instance. What are we going to see Lashley and Lesnar get up to for that long? Lashley on a domination spree until Mania to prove he’s strong enough? Austin Theory is also on a path of winning and open challenges until Mania, where he fights probably the best US Champion of all time. Charlotte vs. Ripley is arguing with the odd brawl here and there. It just seems like such a long gap to be building feuds. I expect to see some people be left off the weekly shows if they wish for people to keep being engrossed.

I am excited for yet another Elimination Chamber Match! Hoping for a Lesnar win against Lashley so he can go on and fight Gunther at Mania. An absolute banger from Reigns vs. Zayn to progress for a Mania moment together. Not to mention an Auska uprise. Along with another chapter in the Edge vs. Judgment storyline. Let’s go!

