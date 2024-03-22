Wheatley American Vodka Named The Official Vodka And Spirit Partner Of WrestleMania XL

WWE issued a press release, where it was announced that Wheatley American Vodka has been named the official vodka and spirit partner of WrestleMania XL.

You can check out the full announcement below:

WHEATLEY AMERICAN VODKA NAMED OFFICIAL VODKA OF WRESTLEMANIA XL, BECOMES FIRST OFFICIAL SPIRIT PARTNER OF WRESTLEMANIA

STAMFORD, Conn., March 21, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Wheatley American Vodka, proudly produced with uniquely American techniques in Kentucky by Buffalo Trace Distillery, America’s oldest continually-operating distillery, today announced a multi-event partnership commencing with naming the award-winning spirit the Official Vodka of WrestleMania XL which takes place across two nights on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

As the Official Vodka of WrestleMania XL, Wheatley American Vodka will be integrated within key WWE properties and assets in the weeks leading up to and throughout the two-night event, including the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Show, social and digital channels, broadcast features and more.

In addition, Wheatley American Vodka will serve as the presenting sponsor of an exclusive digital series airing throughout the spring and hosted by “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes. Over the course of six episodes, the 2024 Royal Rumble winner will conduct sit-down interviews with various WWE Superstars as he traverses the country in his Wheatley-branded tour bus which will serve as a backdrop for the series which can be seen across all WWE digital and social channels.

“We’re excited to welcome Wheatley American Vodka as the Official Vodka of WrestleMania XL and we look forward to growing our partnership with the award-winning spirit on the road to the biggest event in WWE history,” said Grant Norris-Jones, EVP & Head of Global Partnerships, TKO Group Holdings.

“This partnership is a perfect match, bringing together two iconic American brands: the WWE and Wheatley American Vodka. We want to re-define what vodka is in the United States and know this is the start of a true American dream team,” said David Binder, global marketing director at Sazerac. “We’re excited to introduce WWE fans around the country to just how good an American vodka can be – move aside, Moscow Mule: it’s time for the American Mule with Wheatley!”

About Wheatley American Vodka

Wheatley American Vodka is a 10x distilled, triple filtered vodka that is so smooth one can sip it straight. Hailing from Buffalo Trace Distillery, the World’s Most Award-winning Distillery, Wheatley is made with the same red winter wheat and limestone water that the Distillery uses in its revered bourbons. Crafted in small batches every time to ensure that each bottle meets the Distillery’s high standards, Wheatley Vodka is, according to the brand’s namesake and Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley, “how vodka is supposed to taste.” Though distilled from red winter wheat, Wheatley Vodka is gluten-free.

About WWE

WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), is an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 25 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, TNT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in approximately 165 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network. Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.