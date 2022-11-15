Wheeler Yuta Believes MJF is ‘A Fountain Of Untapped Potential’

When asked about MJF’s future during a recent interview on MackMania for The Ringer Wrestling Show, former Ring of Honor Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta expressed optimism about the company’s prospects.

According to him, the AEW star’s wrestling career has a lot of potentials to be successful:

“I’ll say, I just think a fountain of untapped potential. I think he’s only just getting to the bare surface of what he can do in pro wrestling. I think he’s just gonna keep growing.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: