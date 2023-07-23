Wheeler Yuta Comments On Rumors Of AEW Brand Split, Monthly PPVs

Could All Elite Wrestling start running a pay-per-view event every month?

Wheeler Yuta of the Blackpool Combat Club recently spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co for an interview, during which he addressed this topic.

On AEW’s brand split: “There’s a lot of people that are very strongly in favor of having the separation. I think there’s also some people that are kind of cool with people floating around. I think that one of the strong points of having something like that would be that it provides more opportunities, obviously, because the rosters are split in that way, so you’re either on Dynamite or you’re on Collision. I think that’s great. But another thing I think has always been really cool about AEW is just that we don’t really have those barriers. Not even like with other promotions, we don’t really have those barriers. We have a show, Forbidden Door, which is an entire Pay Per View with New Japan Pro Wrestling and we’ve been able to work with all these other companies and I think that a lot of that is that we don’t ignore outside pro wrestling. We allow everything to sort of kind of intermingle. So some of my worry is that if it were separated, maybe we lose a little bit of that, but then again, maybe putting those boundaries in does make it more special when the Dynamite guy goes to Collision or the Collision guy goes to Dynamite. So I can honestly go either way with this one. I think there’s pros and cons to both, but I think it’d be very interesting to see. If we did do that, it would certainly shake things up.”

On reports of AEW adding monthly pay-per-views: “Yeah, I mean, I enjoy the pay-per-views. Even just like the financial thing aside, I just think that it’s awesome to have more big shows. I think that we have so many, you know, big rivalries going on, so many big matches, that it’s hard to fit them all on one Pay Per View, so it’s really good to sort of give everyone these different opportunities, and obviously, like Wembley Stadium, that’s just going to be a whole different ball game. That’s just going to be completely different, That’s going to be incredible. So, yeah, I do enjoy having more Pay Per Views because it gives us more opportunities to have these big matches. I also think that there’s, you know, there’s a time and a place. I think that for these particular Pay Per Views, like there are a few sort of back to back, but I also think that they’re all going to be very different, like very unique. You don’t want to risk where they’re not special anymore. So I think that that’s a very fine line to toe that you want your Pay Per Views to still be very special, very important events. So I think that it does make sense to add a few more and especially like in this case, like Forbidden Door is, like I said, is its own beast. Wembley is its own beast. So they’re all different. So I think that it only will become an issue if they all sort of feel the same, but being able to have, you know, different things that feel special, I think there’s something that we’ve been able to pull off, so as long as we can keep doing that, as many as we want.”

