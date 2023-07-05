Wheeler Yuta Excited For Kenny Omega Match On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Wheeler Yuta is ready for a fight.

And tonight, he’s got one.

The Blackpool Combat Club member spoke with Cageside Seats for an interview promoting his showdown against The Elite leader Kenny Omega on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

“Honestly, I always just try to kind of do my own thing and focus on my own goals. Obviously, [following the Ospreay match] definitely adds to the excitement. It adds to the feel of it,” he said of competing in Omega’s first bout since the epic Ospreay bout at AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door 2.

Yuta continued, “Just like, how is Kenny gonna be able to bounce back after having such a classic match? So it definitely adds a whole ‘nother element to it, but I really just have to focus on doing the best that I can do… it definitely adds a little bit more in an air of excitement. I don’t think I’d say pressure. I’d say excitement for me.”

