Wheeler Yuta Gives Thought On Future Of Blackpool Combat Club Without William Regal

Does the Blackpool Combat Club have much of a future in All Elite Wrestling without William Regal in the company?

Wheeler Yuta, member of the B.C.C., recently spoke about this subject during an appearance on the The Ten Count program with Steve Fall from NBC Sports Boston.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On the Blackpool Combat Club’s future amidst reports that William Regal is returning to WWE: “I think that there’s definitely a regrouping, there’s definitely gotta be a rebuilding. But I think it’s time for whatever version, too, of what the Blackpool Combat Club’s going to be. William Regal gave us plenty of wonderful advice and information, and it always seems like he’s teaching us lessons even when turning on us, and maybe we should not trust some people.”

On how Wiliam Regal has given him some great advice that he will take with him going forward: “I certainly asked at every opportunity, and he would give me some great advice. I think the biggest thing he always talks about is, it’s a mindset. You always have to be focused on, ‘You are a trained professional fighter and that guy across the ring from you is trying to take food out of your mouth.’”

Check out the complete Wheeler Yuta interview with Steve Fall via the video embedded below. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.