Wheeler Yuta Not Cleared To Compete At Upcoming CMLL Event, Replacement Revealed

AEW and CMLL announced in a joint statement that Wheeler Yuta is not cleared to compete at the March 29th CMLL event, where Yuta was set to team with “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli to face Mistico, Volador Jr., Blue Panther and Ultimo Guerrero, instead Matt Sydal will replace the Blackpool Combat Club member.
You can check out the statement below, along with the Twitter (X) post.
CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre Co.,Ltd)
Re: AEW Wheeler Yuta
Dear CMLL; This letter is to inform you that WHEELER YUTA is not medically cleared for travel or any in ring activities at this time and will not be able to participate in your upcoming event. I have obtained authorization from Wheeler Yuta to share this information to CMLL and all involved. Thank you for your understanding in this matter. If you have any questions that I may be able to answer, please do not hesitate to contact me.
Sincerely,
ALL ELITE WRESTLING, LLC
MATT SYDAL EN HOMENAJE A DOS LEYENDAS 2024
Por dictamen médico, el integrante del Blackpool Combat Club -Wheeler YUTA- no podrá participar en la magna función del viernes 29 de marzo en la Arena México. Su lugar será tomado por el espectacular Matt Sydal. pic.twitter.com/M3DeuLuSZu
— Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 25, 2024