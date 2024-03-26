Wheeler Yuta Not Cleared To Compete At Upcoming CMLL Event, Replacement Revealed

AEW and CMLL announced in a joint statement that Wheeler Yuta is not cleared to compete at the March 29th CMLL event, where Yuta was set to team with “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli to face Mistico, Volador Jr., Blue Panther and Ultimo Guerrero, instead Matt Sydal will replace the Blackpool Combat Club member.

You can check out the statement below, along with the Twitter (X) post.

CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre Co.,Ltd)

Re: AEW Wheeler Yuta

Dear CMLL; This letter is to inform you that WHEELER YUTA is not medically cleared for travel or any in ring activities at this time and will not be able to participate in your upcoming event. I have obtained authorization from Wheeler Yuta to share this information to CMLL and all involved. Thank you for your understanding in this matter. If you have any questions that I may be able to answer, please do not hesitate to contact me.

Sincerely,

ALL ELITE WRESTLING, LLC