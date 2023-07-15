Wheeler Yuta Reveals 2 People He Feels Would Fit Well In The BCC

Who do you think would make for a good fit in the Blackpool Combat Club in All Elite Wrestling?

Wheeler Yuta has a definite opinion on this.

During a recent interview with SEScoops.com, Yuta named two women’s division talents that he thinks would fit well in the BCC.

“Leyla Hirsch, Jamie Hayter could be great fits,” Yuta said.

He also spoke about Konosuke Takeshita working with the Blackpool Combat Club as of late for their rivalry with The Elite heading into AEW Blood & Guts next week.

“It’s great we’re having Takeshita fight alongside us,” he said. “I’m not entirely sure if we would call him an official member. Being able to fight alongside him, though, has been awesome.”

Check out the complete interview at SEScoops.com.