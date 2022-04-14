Wheeler Yuta Reveals How He Became Part Of Best Friends In AEW, More

Wheeler Yuta made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted to discuss a wide range of topics including his time in AEW thus far and more. Here are the highlights:

Traveling with Nick Gage on the Independents:

“Nick Cage is incredible. He is one of the most real, genuine human beings I’ve ever met. There was a point on the Independents where twice a month, we would go to Ohio and then back to Massachusetts and then home. We would do that loop all the time. The life experience that guy has was so interesting, just to hear different things he’s done in his life. But yeah, obviously get into the bank stuff and talk to him about that. But he’s just such an incredible person. But I do remember the first time I rode with him. I had met him just a few times. He wasn’t feeling well so he was kind of quiet throughout the ride. Then we get about 30 minutes away from the building and he wanted to amp himself up, he wanted to get hyped up. He was like, what do you do to get hyped up? I look over and he’s watching videos of people confessing to murderers. He’s like, ‘Out there. I’m a killer. I’m a killer Yuta.’”

How he became a part of The Best Friends in AEW:

“Those guys obviously have been very instrumental, especially Chuck and Orange, have been very instrumental helping me, training me, and bringing me up in wrestling. I think that once we did the stuff on Dark, I think Tony (Khan) kind of saw that it would be a natural fit for me to come in and be there with my real life friends. It was really awesome. But yeah, I had a six man tag match against HFO. I didn’t know what was going to happen. They hugged me at the end and just kind of took off from there.”