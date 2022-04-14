Wheeler Yuta Reveals How His Debut On AEW Dark Came About

Wheeler Yuta made an appearance on AEW Unrestricted to discuss a wide range of topics including his time in AEW thus far and more. Here are the highlights:

How his debut for AEW on AEW Dark came about:

“I’ve been doing my thing on the Indies. I’ve been doing my thing on New Japan Strong and Ring of Honor at the time. I was actually at a Sixers game with Chuck (Taylor). I was there with Chuck and Chuck’s girlfriend. Then I got a phone call from Orange Cassidy asking me if I wanted to come down and do Dark. So I guess that they were in the middle of the Arthur Ashe promotional tour so they were there together in New York. Somehow, a match came up between me and MJF, and then somehow that turned into showing a match between me and Rocky (Romero) actually from New Japan. That’s how it all came about. It was really fast, but it was awesome.”

When he realized he wanted to be a wrestler:

“When I was like a little kid, my cousins showed me this wrestling video game. I played that video game with them all the time. Then at one point, they told me that real people did this. I didn’t know that human beings could do this. Then I remember they showed me. They turned on the TV, and there it was. I was like, wow, that’s what I want to do. So when I was younger, I thought I was going to play in Major League Baseball, and then go be a pro wrestler. That was what I thought I would do, and then I realized how much more I liked wrestling than baseball.”