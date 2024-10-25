Wheeler Yuta Segment Announced For AEW Collision On Saturday

Wheeler Yuta will sit down for a one-on-one interview with Nigel McGuinness on this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

The company made the announcement on Friday evening.

Previously announced for the October 26 episode of AEW Collision in Cedar Rapids, Iowa is Ricochet vs. Lio Rush, FTR vs. LFI and Penelope Ford vs. Robyn Renegade.

Check back here on Saturday night for complete AEW Collision results.