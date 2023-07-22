Wheeler Yuta Talks About Potential All-Women’s AEW PPV, Working With CM Punk

Wheeler Yuta recently spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the Blackpool Combat Club member from AEW spoke about his relationship with CM Punk, as well as the possibility of an all-women’s AEW pay-per-view event.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On whether AEW can have an all-women’s PPV: “Yeah, I mean, I think that’s absolutely something that AEW could pull off. The depth of the women’s division is great, and you know, just speaking of it like, obviously we saw the finals of the Open Heart tournament recently, Willow Nightingale came out on top and that was really awesome. I was really happy for Willow, but yeah, we just have such a massive depth in our roster. The Women’s Division has been really killing it, so yeah, I think they’re 100% more than capable of doing that.”

On his relationship with CM Punk: “I mean, we’ve seen each other a few times. It’s always been great and nothing’s really changed for us. But yeah, I mean, I think that the locker room is very excited to have more opportunities to have Collision to have two more hours of television and I think that there’s a general sense of optimism I feel like throughout the whole locker room, a lot of motivation to kind of go out and do our thing, and now there’s more opportunities to do that, and I think it’s absolutely awesome. I think Collision has been bringing something different to the table, so it’s been great to see and I think it’s an awesome addition for AEW.”

