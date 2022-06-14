Wheeler Yuta Thinks Cesaro Would Fit Well in Blackpool Combat Club

While doing a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest, Wheeler Yuta discussed being a member of Blackpool Combat Club alongside Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and William Regal.

“It was definitely very different,” he said. “Part of it is like Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy, they are my friends in real life. I’ve known those dudes for years. Early on, it kinda felt like I’m in this big position, it’s still a huge position but it’s with my friends, I’m in my comfort zone. But when this started happening, it was like, alright, this is a step up, this is something completely different than what I’ve been doing. Now I have to earn these guys respect as well, the same that I did with my friends before. It was definitely a big step up, it was like a leg switch. But, now we’re rocking and rolling.”

Yuta also talked about Cesaro possibly joining the group:

“Cesaro’s awesome. I would support him in any role anywhere I can see him wrestle. He’s incredible. But I think he would fit in very well with us, he’s got history with [William] Regal as well.”