When Gable Steveson Is Expected To Be Starting With WWE

During an interview with The MMA Hour, Olympic Gold Medalist and NCAA Champion Gable Steveson talked about his upcoming debut with WWE:

“My exact start date is in the middle of April. They’re letting me finish school. They’re letting me do my thing. Monday Night RAW will come really soon, or shortly after that, but I’m planning on getting on TV and getting in the ring on TV really, really soon after WrestleMania.”

Steveson believes that he will be skipping NXT:

“As of right now, I believe so. I think NXT is a great program. My brother is on NXT, so I love to watch it and tune in, and he’s doing a great job down there too. I think the plan for me was to go to Monday Night RAW and start out there and just produce myself and be myself right there.”