When The Miz Found Out He Was Winning The WWE Title Again

During an appearance on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast, The Miz talked about regaining the WWE Title at the Elimination Chamber PPV:

“I had no idea. I walked in there (in the afternoon) and nobody was talking to me, like, all the creative, I’m like, ‘Is anyone going to tell me what the hell is going on?’ Then, I went in and figured out what was going on, and I was like, ok, this is it. Honestly, you never believe it’s going to happen. You don’t. Until you hear one, two, three, you don’t believe it’s going to happen.

If you’ve been watching WWE at all, Drew and Roman are on fire. They are incredibly hard to beat. They have grabbed the brass ring and basically said, we are untouchable. You are not going to be able to touch us. You’re not going to be able to get this title off of us. It’s very difficult. Being Mr. Money in the Bank, the fear is always, you’re going to cash in and lose.

Honestly, it was different this time with the internet. Last time I cashed in, it was 100% hate. People could not stand me. This time, it was even. There was 50% that said ‘We can’t stand him. He’s won 3 matches in a year. He doesn’t deserve it. This is the weakest champion ever. Blah, blah, blah.’ Then the other half said, ‘He deserves it. We’re proud of him.’”

