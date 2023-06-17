Where Does Roman’s Reign Go From Here?

We all knew back in 2017, and possibly earlier that Roman was the next face of WWE. Jump forward to today; it is undoubtedly set in stone as Roman continues past 1,000 days as champion. It truly is a great record on Roman’s legacy. Right now, Reigns is involved in the storyline with The Bloodline breaking up. This is undoubtedly one of the best storylines in the history of Professional Wrestling. Seeing how this storyline will unfold, is without a doubt the top reason we all tune in every week.

But what happens next?

For starters, I think the Bloodline collapse will be the domino effect leading to Roman’s title reign ending. This will most likely continue on till SummerSlam. But the main question is WHO beats Roman. Whoever beats Roman is going to be skyrocketed into infamy, beating the longest reigning champion of the Modern Era.

Well, let’s look at our options. First we have Jey Uso.

Jey Uso is someone that comes to mind first. The younger Uso that has yet to turn on Reigns. When The Bloodline finally takes it’s last breath, I feel Jey will be the final nail in the coffin, and the last member to turn on Roman. With Jimmy finally turning, I believe Solo should turn next. Jey has been the first to fall in line in this story, and he should be the final member to turn on Roman. But will he take the title off of him? Honestly, I doubt it. I feel whoever beats Reigns, needs to have the steam and tenacity to carry the strap for a long period of time, without the mention of Reigns. The same goes for Solo and especially Jimmy. They are too interconnected to have a solid reign without the mention of Roman or the rest of The Bloodline.

Next we have the usual suspect of Cody Rhodes.

Multiple reports have stated the WWE has plans of a possible rematch between Cody and Roman at WrestleMania 40. Now, this has multiple feelings arising when mentioned.

Cody is undoubtedly World Champion material. But the idea of a rematch at next years WrestleMania leaves me feeling uneasy. If they wanted to have Cody face Roman after he passed 1,000 days, they should’ve had them meet at WrestleMania 40. I think they pulled the trigger to quickly if they weren’t going to give it to him at WrestleMania 39. Do we really need back to back rematches of the same main event? NO! We do not need the case of Roman vs Brock at multiple WrestleMania’s. The first one was really great, and then the next two absolutely bombed. Live and let it be. We can have the rematch at SummerSlam, but at another WrestleMania? No thank you.

But then we have current WWE World Heavyweight Champ Seth Rollins.

Given their rich history, it makes the most sense to have the former SHIELD Brothers face off, and for Rollins to be the one to take it off of him.

Right now with Seth being the current World Heavyweight Champion, he and Roman are not going to cross paths, and it should stay that way. No more constant need to combine titles, or hold multiple. And although he seems like a viable candidate to beat Roman, Seth should focus on having a good and proper run with the new title. No need to immediately have him drop it only to move on to the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. That would immediately diminish the importance of the Heavyweight Title.

But in regards to moving on from one title to another, I think we have the answer to our man to beat Reigns.

GUNTHER is in a perfect position to have that jump from all time great mid-card champion, to beating the all time great World Champion. The IC Championship should not be the make or break it for superstars. It should be used to catapult them into the main event scene after they gained traction with the belt. Almost an Interim World Champion, on their way to becoming proper World Champions.

As of June 10th 2023, GUNTHER has hit the milestone of 365 days as champion. He will undoubtedly pass Don Muraco’s reign at 385 days. Will he beat The Honky Tonk Man’s all time reign? Maybe. I wouldn’t be surprised. But after he finishes his run with the title, and does the proper rematches, he should be rocketed into WrestleMania main event status with Roman Reigns.

Does that mean winning The Royal Rumble after coming in 2nd this year? I’d hope so. The WWE unfortunately put the World Heavyweight Championship in a secondary position, so let the winner of Elimination Chamber get that shot. If WWE chooses to pick GUNTHER as the man to beat him, they must strike while the iron is hot. Immediately after dropping the title, and going through his rematch, he can NOT fade into the background. Show him as a hungry competitor to get the taste for championship gold back.

Will it happen? I can only hope so. GUNTHER is one of few men Roman hasn’t already beaten on multiple occasions, and can hold himself to a main event status.

