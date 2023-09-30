Which Matches Will Close Out No Mercy & Wrestle Dream This Weekend?

What will be going on last at the WWE NXT and AEW premium live events this weekend?

Let’s find out!

Ahead of tonight’s WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 premium live event from Bakersfield, California, it has been announced that the “Extreme Rules” match for the NXT Women’s Championship between Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton will be going on last as the main event of the show.

Additionally, Darby Allin has apparently confirmed reports making the rounds that his TNT Championship showdown against reigning title-holder Christian Cage in their scheduled two out of three falls match will be serving as the headline bout for AEW Wrestle Dream 2023.