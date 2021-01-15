Which NXT/AEW Stars Gained The Most TV Viewers In 2020

Charlotte Flair gained the most viewers for the WWE NXT television show in 2020, according to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com. Flair reportedly averaged 47,000 new viewers per segment and that number was almost double Velveteen Dream (#2) and Rhea Ripley (#3) combined. In regards to Ripley, Meltzer noted that Ripley was the only NXT star that had every segment she appeared in do better than the previous segment.

As for AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley gained the most viewers at an average of 20,000 viewers. Meltzer added that “this is based on quarter hour total viewership and a lot of people who have been in the highest rated segments still averaged out to negative numbers including Orange Cassidy, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Adam Page, MJF, Darby Allin and Eddie Kingston.”