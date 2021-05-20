Which States Will Reportedly Be Hosting Money In The Bank and SummerSlam

Justin Barrasso of SI.com noted the following regarding why WWE’s Money in the Bank PPV event is scheduled for July instead of June:

“The reason behind the move is that, internally, it is believed that Hell in a Cell in June will be a stronger broadcast from the ThunderDome, while Money in the Bank in July—which is currently slated to be held in front of a crowd in Texas—is significantly more captivating with fans.”

It was also confirmed to SI.com that Summerslam will be taking place in Nevada.

As PWMania.com previously reported, fans have on Twitter have interpreted @WrestleVotes’ cryptic comment about “better odds” as being a reference to Las Vegas. In a previous tweet, @WrestleVotes also used the term “hot” in regards to the Summerslam location rumor.