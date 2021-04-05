Which Top Stars Are Not Advertised For WrestleMania?

There are several active WWE Superstars who are not announced for matches at WrestleMania 37 this coming weekend. WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth has not been announced for a match as of this writing, but he will likely appear in 24/7 Title chase segments. The most notable names not booked for WrestleMania 37 as of this writing are Jeff Hardy, Charlotte Flair, Bayley and SmackDown Tag Team Champions Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

Besides wrestlers who are injured or inactive as of late, and the 24/7 Title chase Superstars such as Akira Tozawa or Humberto Carrillo or Drew Gulak or Angel Garza, the following names are not currently advertised for a WrestleMania 37 bout – Truth, Bayley, Roode, Ziggler, Hardy, Ricochet, Flair, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Elias, Jaxson Ryker, Erik, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Jinder Mahal, Keith Lee, Naomi, Lana, Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, Reckoning, Slapjack, Mace, Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce, Tucker, Billie Kay, Carmella, Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio, Jey Uso, Kalisto, King Baron Corbin, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, Murphy, Wesley Blake, Otis, Chad Gable, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, Natalya, Tamina Snuka, Mojo Rawley, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are also not booked, but they could be involved in the match between Drew McIntyre and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Alexa Bliss is not booked but she is likely to be involved with Randy Orton vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. There are also part-timers who are not booked for The Grandest Stage of Them All, such as The Undertaker, Triple H, and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch were expected to be back in time for WrestleMania but they also are not booked.

Regarding some of the female Superstars, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are set to defend their titles at WrestleMania. It’s believed a multi-team #1 contender’s match will take place on Night One, possibly with Carmella and Billie vs. Rose and Brooke vs. Lana and Naomi vs. The Riott Squad vs. Natalya and Snuka. The winners of that match would then challenge Baszler and Jax on Night Two. WWE is expected to confirm these matches soon.

Some of the wrestlers not booked for WrestleMania 37 have been announced for matches on Friday’s special WrestleMania edition of SmackDown on FOX. Ziggler and Roode will defend their titles in a Fatal 4 Way against The Street Profits, The Mysterios, and Alpha Academy. The Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will also take place on SmackDown with Tozawa, Garza, Alexander, Gulak, Elias, Erik, Metalik, Carrillo, Ryker, Uso, Kalisto, Corbin, Dorado, Mace, Murphy, Ali, Ricochet, Benjamin, Nakamura, Slapjack, T-BAR, and Tucker.