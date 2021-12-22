Which Wrestling Stars Gained The Most Instagram Followers In 2021

According to provided by LoveUX, here are the active wrestling stars that gained the most followers on the Instagram app in 2021:

1. Roman Reigns – 1,651,702

2. Eva Marie – 584,768

3. Bianca Belair – 542,685

4. Alexa Bliss – 464,262

5. Zelina Vega – 442,689

6. Rhea Ripley – 318,014

7. Drew McIntyre – 307,241

8. Sasha Banks – 270,222

9. Becky Lynch – 260,660

10. Mandy Rose – 255,894

11. Bobby Lashley – 249,326

12. The Miz – 247,945

13. Charlotte Flair – 226,938

14. Goldberg – 225,889

15. Jade Cargill – 219,104

16. Edge – 214,829

17. Randy Orton – 214,796

18. Riddle – 211,455

19. Tay Conti – 204,721

20. Carmella – 187,107