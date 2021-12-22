Which Wrestling Stars Gained The Most Instagram Followers In 2021

According to provided by LoveUX, here are the active wrestling stars that gained the most followers on the Instagram app in 2021:
1. Roman Reigns – 1,651,702
2. Eva Marie – 584,768
3. Bianca Belair – 542,685
4. Alexa Bliss – 464,262
5. Zelina Vega – 442,689
6. Rhea Ripley – 318,014
7. Drew McIntyre – 307,241
8. Sasha Banks – 270,222
9. Becky Lynch – 260,660
10. Mandy Rose – 255,894
11. Bobby Lashley – 249,326
12. The Miz – 247,945
13. Charlotte Flair – 226,938
14. Goldberg – 225,889
15. Jade Cargill – 219,104
16. Edge – 214,829
17. Randy Orton – 214,796
18. Riddle – 211,455
19. Tay Conti – 204,721
20. Carmella – 187,107