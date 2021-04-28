Which WWE Stars Are Featured On New Show Banners?

WWE has revealed new show banners for each of the brands, giving a look at the top stars for each show.

WWE NXT is represented by NXT Champion Karrion Kross and Scarlett, NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez, Finn Balor, Kyle O’Reilly and Santos Escobar. NXT UK is represented by NXT UK Champion WALTER, NXT UK Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid, and Meiko Satomura.

RAW features WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley, RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles without Omos, Drew McIntyre, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss.

SmackDown is represented by WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Sasha Banks, and Bayley.

Finally, WWE 205 Live is represented by Mansoor, Tony Nese, Jake Atlas, Ariya Daivari, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, and Curt Stallion.

Here are the new banners-