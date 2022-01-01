Which WWE Wrestler Had The Most Matches In 2021

According to a social media post from BT Sport, Drew McIntyre had the most matches of anybody on the WWE roster in 2021. McIntyre had a total of 95 matches with 73 of those being victories.

Here is the top 10:

Drew McIntyre – 95 matches

Bianca Belair – 82 matches

Riddle – 81 matches

Jey Uso – 81 matches

Charlotte Flair – 78 matches

Big E – 77 matches

Jimmy Uso – 72 matches

AJ Styles – 71 matches

Bobby Lashley – 70 matches

Dominik Mysterio – 65 matches