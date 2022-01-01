Which WWE Wrestler Had The Most Matches In 2021

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

According to a social media post from BT Sport, Drew McIntyre had the most matches of anybody on the WWE roster in 2021. McIntyre had a total of 95 matches with 73 of those being victories.

Here is the top 10:

Drew McIntyre – 95 matches
Bianca Belair – 82 matches
Riddle – 81 matches
Jey Uso – 81 matches
Charlotte Flair – 78 matches
Big E – 77 matches
Jimmy Uso – 72 matches
AJ Styles – 71 matches
Bobby Lashley – 70 matches
Dominik Mysterio – 65 matches

