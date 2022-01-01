Which WWE Wrestler Had The Most Matches In 2021

According to a social media post from BT Sport, Drew McIntyre had the most matches of anybody on the WWE roster in 2021. McIntyre had a total of 95 matches with 73 of those being victories.
Here is the top 10:
Drew McIntyre – 95 matches
Bianca Belair – 82 matches
Riddle – 81 matches
Jey Uso – 81 matches
Charlotte Flair – 78 matches
Big E – 77 matches
Jimmy Uso – 72 matches
AJ Styles – 71 matches
Bobby Lashley – 70 matches
Dominik Mysterio – 65 matches
Need someone to open the show? Drew
Need someone to wrestle in the main event? Drew
Need someone to wrestle for 25 minutes? Drew
Need someone to wrestle a tag match? Drew
Need someone to do media? Drew
Need someone to cut a promo? Drew@DMcIntyreWWE is a machine 🤯 pic.twitter.com/320gienL1R
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) December 30, 2021