White Rabbit Makes an Appearance on WWE SmackDown

The White Rabbit is receiving a great deal of attention during WWE’s television shows.

On this week’s RAW, there was a white rabbit in the audience, and someone was wearing a Fiend mask. That person remained motionless throughout the broadcast and was most likely a set-up to hype the return of Bray Wyatt.

A rabbit was seen walking around the arena during this week’s SmackDown, and a person dressed as a rabbit was later seen seated behind Wade Barrett and Michael Cole.

A new White Rabbit video was also shown on the show teasing a reveal at Extreme Rules. It is believed that a major revelation will take place at Saturday night’s event. There is a good possibility that Wyatt will make an appearance.