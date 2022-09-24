White Rabbit Merchandise Released by WWE (Photos)

New White Rabbit merchandise has been released by WWE.

WWE Shop is now selling a new “Feed Your Head” t-shirt, as seen in the screenshots below, with the white rabbit with red eyes on the front. They’re also selling a new “You Did” t-shirt with the white rabbit and his Hangman game, which asks, “Who killed the world?”

Both shirts are $27.99 for short sleeves and $32.99 for long sleeves. They are classified as special event items and will be shipped by Monday, October 24. Orders containing these items will also be shipped separately, according to WWE.

We’ve mentioned how recent White Rabbit teasers at WWE shows have been linked to the potential return of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. Teasers have included Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” song, as well as red lighting over the arena. WWE then hid two QR codes on this week’s RAW, which led to a WWE website video of a white rabbit playing Hangman, as seen on one of the t-shirts shown below. Because today is September 23, the video included graphics flashing with “9.23” and “9:23,” leading to speculation that there will be some kind of reveal or tease at 9:23pm on tonight’s SmackDown. Click here and click here for new teaser connections to Wyatt, one of which is related to Extreme Rules. It has been confirmed that WWE has had discussions about bringing Wyatt back, and that people within the company expect him to return soon. You can read a report on backstage talk about Wyatt and WWE by clicking here.

Click here for footage of Wyatt spotted training in the boxing ring .

Below are screenshots of the new White Rabbit merchandise, as well as the Monday night teasers: