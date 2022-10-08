White Rabbit QR Code Revealed on WWE SmackDown During Triple H’s Promo

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE has produced a number of White Rabbit teases leading up to the 2022 Extreme Rules PLE, including one that was revealed on this week’s episode of RAW.

On this week’s season premiere episode of Smackdown, Triple H introduced the show. During his introduction, there was a QR code on his microphone.

The QR code directs users to the event date for Extreme Rules, which can be found at wwe.com/10822.

There are multiple instances of Bray Wyatt saying “Let me in” throughout the course of the video, which features excerpts from “The Three Little Pigs.”

A brief still image of the Firefly House’s Husky the Pig is also included.

You can check out the video and a photo of Husky the Pig below: