White Rabbit Speculation Continues as Another Clue Points to Bray Wyatt’s WWE Return

As PWMania.com previously reported, during recent WWE shows, they have been dimming the lights while playing the song “White Rabbit.” It began during a commercial break at Friday’s SmackDown in Anaheim, continued throughout the weekend at Saturday’s live event in Bakersfield, and then occurred once more during Monday’s episode of RAW.

There has been speculation that the song might be used for Karrion Kross or Bray Wyatt.

While Wyatt has recently been in discussion with WWE about the possibility of making a comeback, Kross was known as The White Rabbit during his time in Lucha Underground.

If you scanned the QR code that appeared in the background of the RAW segment featuring Austin Theory’s backstage interview, it would take you to a video on WWE.com that featured a white rabbit.

In the video, the question “Who killed the world?” is posed. The letters fill in to say “You did,” and then a message that says “Come with me” appears before it flashes “9.23,” which is the date of Friday’s episode of SmackDown. It would appear that either another clue will be revealed, or the White Rabbit mystery will be revealed.

A QR code next to Theory backstage at #WWERAW takes you to a WWE page and this video plays!

Full details here: https://t.co/keK1xEJTgm pic.twitter.com/y5VFZk8lqw — PWMania.com – Wrestling News (@PWMania) September 20, 2022

The font used for “YOU DID” is the same one that was used for “FIND ME” on Wyatt’s shirt, as can be seen in the image below. The possibility that this teaser will lead to Wyatt’s return is given even more creditability as a result of this development.

As PWMania.com noted, there is speculation on Alex Bliss undergoing a character change, and it’s possible that Wyatt will be involved in the process as well.