Who Came Up With The AEW – Impact Wrestling Storyline Idea

During an appearance on Renee Young’s podcast, AEW President Tony Khan talked about how it was Kenny Omega’s idea for AEW to have a working relationship with Impact Wrestling:

“He asked me about it, and I love good ideas. This was something Kenny brought up that I thought was a great idea. I give 100 percent of the credit to Kenny.”

Khan also commented on attending an Impact Wrestling taping and having an idea for “buying” ads:

“While I was there, Tony Schiavone, who lives a couple of hours away, I said come hang out with me. And I came up with the idea, why don’t we buy ads on Impact. It’s great. It promotes our show and it also keeps the storyline with them going.”

