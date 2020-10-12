Who Came Up With The Handcuffs Spots At WWE Clash of Champions PPV

In an interview with The Metro, Sami Zayn commented on the ladder match from Clash of Champions.

Producer Jamie Noble coming up with the handcuffs spots: “I wish I could take all the credit for that, but actually Jamie Noble’s a real genius. He doesn’t get the credit he deserves.”

Overall thoughts on the match: “I think it was a really good match, and I’m really proud of it. It had what I like about wrestling, which is a little bit of everything. There was a lot of character work, there was a lot of just good in ring action, some spectacular stunts, and some dramatic storytelling. That’s the cocktail I like about pro wrestling. I like when many different elements come together, and that’s what I feel like that match was, for me.”