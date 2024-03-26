Who Directed Upcoming Biography: WWE Legends Episode On Roman Reigns

WWE recently revealed that this coming weekend’s Biography: WWE Legends episode on “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns was directed by none other than special counsel “The Wiseman” Paul Heyman, who will be inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame. The episode on The Tribal Chief is set to air this Sunday, March 31st.

You can check out the full announcement below:

Breaking news: WWE can exclusively report that Biography: WWE Legends featuring Roman Reigns was directed and executive produced by The Wiseman himself, Paul Heyman!

“I wanted the most authentic documentary in the history of #WWEonAE,” stated The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. “The Wiseman was the only one who could do this story the justice it deserves. There’s so much about me that I’ve never discussed in public before. This is the true story of Joe Anoa’i and Roman Reigns!”

