Who Finn Balor Wants To Face At WWE WrestleMania

During an interview with Sportskeeda.com, WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor talked about who he would like to face at the WWE Wrestlemania PPV:

“The big choice would be Karrion Kross. I feel like he deserves a title shot. You know, obviously, I have gone through what he has gone through in the past. I sympathize and have empathy with his situation.”

Balor also expressed interest in facing Pete Dunne:

“Someone who I would love to be in the ring with, who has proven himself, you know, countless times over the years is Pete Dunne, and someone who is on a steady upward climb in NXT and that’s someone who I would love to face.”